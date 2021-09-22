Chiliz (CHZ) Price Down 16.3% This Week

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $272.43 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00055722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00127639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012770 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00046197 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

CHZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,911,077,904 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

