CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$74.00 target price on the stock.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.50.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$61.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.80. TC Energy has a one year low of C$50.61 and a one year high of C$65.44.

In related news, Director James Eckert purchased 1,643 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at C$313,095.04. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total value of C$100,480.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at C$146,731.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.