CIBC Reiterates Buy Rating for West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$120.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$170.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.40.

WFG stock opened at C$100.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.87 billion and a PE ratio of 2.54. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$77.32 and a 12-month high of C$110.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$92.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.00.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$4.64 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 11.1999996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

