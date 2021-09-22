Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 83,287 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

