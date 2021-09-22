Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,234,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,589,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.31.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

