Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,812,000 after acquiring an additional 742,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 551,547 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,707,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,613,000 after acquiring an additional 543,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,075,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,114,000 after acquiring an additional 513,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

DAR stock opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

