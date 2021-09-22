Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $4,490,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $12,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

