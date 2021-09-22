Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,150 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in DISH Network by 20.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 184,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 31,488 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in DISH Network by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 322,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

DISH stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

