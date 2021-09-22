Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 734 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 21.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC stock opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.67.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.30.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

