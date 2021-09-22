Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Cisco Systems has increased its dividend payment by 26.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Cisco Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.52. 17,853,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,173,113. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

