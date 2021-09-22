Citigroup Inc. Acquires 15,712 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $565,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 116.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Shares of SPR opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

