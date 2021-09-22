Citigroup Inc. Buys 70,034 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,130,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDC. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 96.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at $125,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

SDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

