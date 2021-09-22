Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 36,034 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 4,126.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,125,000 after purchasing an additional 354,431 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after buying an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after buying an additional 120,989 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Amedisys by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 289,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,880,000 after buying an additional 76,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 65,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,449,000 after buying an additional 50,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $165.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.92. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.41 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMED. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

