Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 123,173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Voya Financial worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Voya Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Voya Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 39,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of VOYA opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

