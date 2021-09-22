Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 355,387 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of LKQ worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.38. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.