Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $126,897.20 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $118,670.40.

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $129,196.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16.

Shares of CVEO stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,648. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $325.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 3.88. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 7.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,672,000 after purchasing an additional 221,351 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Civeo by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Civeo during the second quarter worth $3,764,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Civeo by 29.5% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Civeo by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

