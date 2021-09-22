Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Raised to Outperform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $99.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.20. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

