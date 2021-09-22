Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Raised to Outperform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.80.
Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $99.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.20. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36.
In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
