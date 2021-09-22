ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Shares Purchased by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Menard Financial Group LLC owned about 1.19% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 124.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 333.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,083,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,227,000.

LRGE stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.76. 19,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,692. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $59.64.

