ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.27

Shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.27 and traded as low as $2.11. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 78,693 shares traded.

CLIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $70.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.93.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 75,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

