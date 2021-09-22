ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.27

Shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.27 and traded as low as $2.11. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 78,693 shares traded.
CLIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $70.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.93.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 75,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLIR)
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
