Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GLV stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $12.41.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0967 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLV. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.