CMC Financial Group Sells 349 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CMC Financial Group lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 0.8% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE APH traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $75.56. 66,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $77.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.