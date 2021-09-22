Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $69.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

CCEP stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

