Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $69.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.67.
CCEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.
CCEP stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
