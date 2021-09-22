Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Price Down 2.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $32.00. Wedbush currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Cognyte Software traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 2,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 723,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CGNT. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $4,647,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $408,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $2,400,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 22.94.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

