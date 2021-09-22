Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,238,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 122.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter.

LDP stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,630. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

