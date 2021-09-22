Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) Shares Up 1,700%

Shares of Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXO) shot up 1,700% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Columbine Valley Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRXO)

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc operates as an energy company. It focuses on acquiring, exploring, developing and producing oil and natural gas properties predominately in the central and western United States. The company was founded on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

