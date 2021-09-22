Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 80.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,585 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 28.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 73,661 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 18.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 335,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10.

CMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

