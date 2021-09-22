Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 80.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,585 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 28.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 73,661 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 18.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 335,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CMC opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
