Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $153.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,333,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,024 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $153,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.16. 185,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,400. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.07.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

