Compass (NYSE:COMP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Compass (NYSE:COMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

NYSE COMP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,518. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.72. Compass has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

