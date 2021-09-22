Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $70.14

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.14 and traded as low as $69.67. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $70.21, with a volume of 15,066,734 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,598,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,651,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,782 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

