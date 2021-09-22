Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $70.14

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.14 and traded as low as $69.67. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $70.21, with a volume of 15,066,734 shares trading hands.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.18.
About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)
Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.
See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.