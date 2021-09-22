Contrasting Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) & Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF)

Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medifocus and Intersect ENT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifocus $2.77 million 0.08 -$1.47 million N/A N/A Intersect ENT $80.55 million 11.26 -$72.32 million ($2.05) -13.28

Medifocus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intersect ENT.

Profitability

This table compares Medifocus and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifocus N/A N/A N/A Intersect ENT -66.55% -102.23% -30.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Medifocus has a beta of 4.96, indicating that its share price is 396% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Medifocus and Intersect ENT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A Intersect ENT 0 6 0 0 2.00

Intersect ENT has a consensus target price of $26.47, indicating a potential downside of 2.80%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than Medifocus.

About Medifocus

Medifocus, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive focused heat systems used in treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate. Its technology platforms include Endo-thermotherapy, and Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing. The company was founded on April 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

