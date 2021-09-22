Contrasting Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) & Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI)

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Scientific Games alerts:

This table compares Scientific Games and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games -3.68% N/A -0.69% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

85.3% of Scientific Games shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Scientific Games shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Scientific Games and Aspyra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games 1 2 5 0 2.50 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scientific Games presently has a consensus target price of $69.20, indicating a potential downside of 6.14%. Given Scientific Games’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than Aspyra.

Volatility and Risk

Scientific Games has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspyra has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scientific Games and Aspyra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games $2.72 billion 2.61 -$569.00 million ($3.79) -19.45 Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aspyra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scientific Games.

Summary

Scientific Games beats Aspyra on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The Lottery segment comprises of system-based services and product sales business, and instant games business. The SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The Digital Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Aspyra

Aspyra, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare products and services for laboratories and hospitals. It offers to workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware and professional services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.