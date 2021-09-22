Contrasting Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Upland Software alerts:

78.3% of Upland Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of AudioEye shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Upland Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of AudioEye shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Upland Software and AudioEye’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software $291.78 million 3.76 -$51.22 million $0.99 36.40 AudioEye $20.48 million 6.06 -$7.16 million ($0.77) -14.21

AudioEye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upland Software. AudioEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upland Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Upland Software and AudioEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software -18.74% 5.32% 1.59% AudioEye -37.98% -55.65% -33.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Upland Software and AudioEye, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software 0 0 6 0 3.00 AudioEye 0 1 2 0 2.67

Upland Software currently has a consensus price target of $56.43, suggesting a potential upside of 56.57%. AudioEye has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.10%. Given AudioEye’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AudioEye is more favorable than Upland Software.

Risk & Volatility

Upland Software has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioEye has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upland Software beats AudioEye on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud. The company was founded by John T. McDonald in July 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc. engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device. The company was founded by Nathaniel T. Bradley, Sean D. Bradley, David J. Ide, and James G. Crawford on May 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.