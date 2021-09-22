Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.18

Contura Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.18 and last traded at $48.96, with a volume of 321609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Contura Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNTE)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

