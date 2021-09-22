Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CORT. FMR LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,959,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CORT. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of CORT opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,971 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

