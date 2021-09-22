Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,215,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after buying an additional 817,490 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,956,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,679,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth $4,979,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In related news, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,848,411.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

