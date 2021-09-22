Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Director Sells $164,840.00 in Stock

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1537 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRF. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 180.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 94.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 58.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

