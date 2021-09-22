Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. Announces Dividend of $0.61 (OTCMKTS:CNIG)

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Corning Natural Gas stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 million, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.29. Corning Natural Gas has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.48.

About Corning Natural Gas

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp. operates as a holding company to Corning Natural Gas Corp. It engages in distribution of natural gas. The company operates through the following business segments: Gas Company, Pike and Holding Company. It serves residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers in the Corning, Hammondsport & Virgil, New York and two other gas utilities which serve the Elmira and Bath, New York.

