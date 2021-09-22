COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

CICOY stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.83.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

