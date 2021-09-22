Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.270-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $706 million-$708 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.24 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COUP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.18.

COUP stock opened at $243.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.28 and its 200 day moving average is $244.63.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $42,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $700,478.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,585 shares of company stock worth $35,154,832. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

