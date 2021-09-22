Coursera, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COUR) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 27th

Coursera’s (NASDAQ:COUR) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 27th. Coursera had issued 15,730,000 shares in its public offering on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $519,090,000 based on an initial share price of $33.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00. Coursera has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coursera will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,983 shares of company stock worth $35,223,862.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,933,000. 33.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

