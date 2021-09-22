Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 39,242 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Covanta worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Covanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Covanta by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Covanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Covanta alerts:

CVA opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. Covanta Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covanta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.