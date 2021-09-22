Cowen Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of DPCM Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPOA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in DPCM Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in DPCM Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in DPCM Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DPCM Capital by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPOA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,232. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

