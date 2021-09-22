Cowen Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTRAU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC cut its stake in OTR Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OTRAU) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OTR Acquisition were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTRAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of OTR Acquisition by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OTR Acquisition by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OTR Acquisition by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OTR Acquisition by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTRAU remained flat at $$10.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

