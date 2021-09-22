Cowen Investment Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Cowen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up about 1.0% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,305. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.