Cowen Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 22.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 90.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 1.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,021,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 18,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOAU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

