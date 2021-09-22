Cowen Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

GGPIU remained flat at $$10.26 during trading on Wednesday. 4,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,293. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.