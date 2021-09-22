Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 625 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 108.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after buying an additional 159,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 321.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,554,000 after buying an additional 2,728,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average is $85.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.46.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

