Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FundX Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% during the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

