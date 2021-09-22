Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $484,000 Stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in POSCO by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in POSCO by 43.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 172,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 51,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 463.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 24.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 14.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 3.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average is $75.55. POSCO has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

