Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

BEAM opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average of $89.88. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

In related news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.